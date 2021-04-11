Terrorists responsible for killing army man in J&K eliminated

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight between the terrorists and the security forces at Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday, officials said.

“Both the terrorists killed in the Bijbehara encounter, search is going on,” police said.

Inspector General Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the terrorists who were responsible for the killing of an Army jawan were neutralised within two days in the Bijbehara encounter.

On Friday, the terrorists had shot dead a soldier of the Territorial Army (TA) at his residence at Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The TA soldier, identified as Mohammad Saleem Akhoon, a resident of Jablipora, Bijbehara was shot at his residence while he was on leave.

Earlier on Sunday, three terrorists were killed in a second encounter at Hadipora in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

On Saturday evening, two back to back encounters started in Anantnag and Shopian districts of South Kashmir.

The first encounter started at Hadipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district while the second encounter began in the Semthan Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district.

The gunfight at both the places took place after joint teams of the police and the Army cordoned off the areas and launched search operations on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spots where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounters. (IANS)