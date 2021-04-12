4 cops injured in attack by goons in Bihar, 2 held

Patna, April 11 : A day after a senior Bihar police official was allegedly lynched by a mob in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district, a video of local goons attacking a police team in Katihar district, went viral on Sunday.

SHO of Barsoi police station, Sunil Kumar, has said that the gruesome incident took place on April 7 and two people were arrested in connection with the case, that had left four cops injured.

“Acting on a tip off that some drunk men had been hiding at Raghunathpur village, a police team headed by ASI Sanjay Kumar went there to conduct a raid. On reaching the area, a group of local goons, apparently liquor mafias, pounced on the team and brutally assaulted four police personnel including Kumar and three other women constables,” police said.

Some of the police personnel managed to fled the spot but Sanjay and three other women constables were injured in the attack.

The victims are under treatment at Sadar hospital in Katihar and their conditions are said to be stable.

“An FIR is being registered against 17 persons out of which 15 are yet to be identified,” Kumar said.(IANS)