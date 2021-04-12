AGP chief slams Mahajot allies for ‘maligning’ image of ruling alliance

GUWAHATI, April 12: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a constituent of the BJP-led alliance, on Monday took a dig at the Congress-led Mahajot, saying that a “party which makes ‘guarantees’ ahead of the polls, has no faith in its candidates, and has shifted them outside the state.”

It may be mentioned that candidates of the Mahajot allies such as the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) have been taken out of the state, reportedly as a “precautionary measure against poaching or horse trading.”

“We have observed in the past few days that some parties have attempted to malign the image of the ruling party (in the name of horse trading) while sending their candidates outside the state. This is unfortunate,” Bora said, while ruling out the possibility of any such move by the ruling alliance.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he questioned the party’s lack of faith in its candidates while casting doubts on its “guarantees”.

“How can the people of the state believe the Congress and the Grand Alliance which has no faith in its candidates,” the AGP chief said.

Thanking the people of Assam for turning out in large numbers, Bora, who is contesting the Bokakhat seat, expressed confidence that the BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance or the NDA would form the government.

Post polls, both the BJP-led Mitrajot and the Congress-led Mahajot have somewhat scaled down the possible number of seats it would bag in the recently-concluded Assam Assembly elections.

The “third front”, the newly floated regional parties like the Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal have steered clear from quoting any numbers.

The outcome of the polls will be known on the day of counting on May 2.