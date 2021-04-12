No decision yet on fresh lockdown in state: Hek

SHILLONG, April 11: Health Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek on Sunday informed that he will convene a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state but made it clear that the state government has not discussed the possibility of re-imposing lockdown in Meghalaya.

“We will first need to assess the situation and then take a decision accordingly,” the Health minister said, adding, “I had planned to convene the meeting on Monday but it is a holiday.”

On the closure of schools and other educational institutes in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Hek said the decision lies with the respective school authorities and managing committees.

Meanwhile, a government source informed that Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma is likely to hold a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials to discuss if there is a need to re-impose restrictions to check the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The chief minister had, earlier, asserted that his government was prepared for any second wave of the pandemic.

“We are prepared for it. In fact, all the states are better prepared now. We should not be surprised since the second wave is happening in many countries and we are now seeing it in India,” Sangma had stated.