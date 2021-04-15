A new low: 1701 test COVID-19 positive at the Kumbh Mela

HARIDWAR (UTTARAKHAND): Amid the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, a total of 1,701 such cases have been detected in the past five days at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. This annual religious event is being attended by over 30 lakh ascetics and other devotees this year.

In a 28 days designated time period, the attendees have been seen flouting COVID protocols including social distancing, without masks and partaking in the mass ‘Shahi snan’.



This religious conglomeration has raised many concerns when the country has been grappling with over 2 lakh fresh cases reported on April 15, with a rising death toll, overburdened health infrastructure and a dismal state of affairs concerning medical facilities.