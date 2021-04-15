State BJP upbeat after GHADC election results

SHILLONG: The State BJP is upbeat with the win in the GHADC elections and are seeing it as a doorway opened towards securing eight to ten seats in the 2023 Assembly seats in the Garo Hills region.

The State BJP who secured two seats out of the 29 are claiming to have the support of the independents.

On securing two seats, Senior BJP Leader and Health Minister, AL Hek said, ” We were expecting 3-4 seats and of course they have faired very well to get the two seats”.

Recalling that the State BJP had gone for extensive campaigning, Hek said,” We got good response and I congratulate our candidates not just who won but others also as even if they lost they did well”.

He said, ” This is a clear indication that the BJP has high potential in the region for 2023 Assembly elections. I am telling you not less than 8 or 10 seats we will get in the Assembly polls from the Garo Hills region”.

On forming the new Executive Committe, the Senior BJP made it clear that there will be no alliance with the Congress.

He further informed top leaders like BJP in-charge Meghalaya Dr Chuba Ao are already on their way to Garo Hills and a decision will be arrived upon.

The State BJP had fielded 21 candidates in the 29 seats and State BJP Vice, President, Bernard Marak won from the tura seat while Pramod Koch won from the Dalu seat.

The State BJP Vice President had on Wednesday claimed that they have the support of the independents.