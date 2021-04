SHILLONG: In a surprise agitation, members of COMSO stage a sit in demonstration in front of the main entrance gate of Main Secretariat for a brief period to demand for the implementation of ILP today.

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) has been demanding for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state after the state Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution, more than once, now waiting on the Centre to give the final nod.