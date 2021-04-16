It’s a rejection of corruption, says Mukul

TURA, April 15: Former chief minister, Mukul Sangma has stated that the GHADC results were a verdict against the NPP for its alleged mismanagement of the council and widespread corruption.

“They (NPP) betrayed the faith given to them by the people. There was nothing in their governance except for widespread corruption which became a major issue for the people. Such corruption is going to push our state into a disastrous situation,” charged Sangma as he attacked the NPP accusing them of poll violations and widespread use of money power to try and hold on to power.

“This election saw a lot of money power being used by the NPP and violation of rules. People saw what was happening and were not impressed. That is why they were defeated in many places,” alleged the former chief minister.

Acknowledging that the results have led to a hung GHADC, Mukul Sangma said that though the numbers are not adequate, yet, talks are taking place with the three elected Independents and the regional Garo National Council which won one seat.

“We are in talks and if a common ground is met, then we believe we can give good governance,” an optimistic Mukul Sangma said while speaking to the media.

He reminded that Garo Hills has immensely suffered with the closure of the GHADC for the past few months and the non-payment of salariesof the staff who have worked all those years.

BJP UPBEAT

The State BJP is upbeat with the win in the GHADC elections and is seeing it as a doorway opened towards making gains in the 2023 Assembly seats in the Garo Hills region.

On securing two seats, senior BJP leader and Health Minister, AL Hek said, “We were expecting 3-4 seats but we have fared very well to win the two seats.”

Recalling that the State BJP had gone for extensive campaigning, Hek said, “We got good response and I congratulate all our candidates not just those who won since others did quite well even if they did not win.”

He said, “This is a clear indication that the BJP has enough potential to win 8 or 10 seats in the 2023 Assembly polls from the Garo Hills region.”

On forming the new Executive Committee, the senior BJP made it clear that there will be no alliance with the Congress. “I am going to Tura we will discuss with the MDCs as I cannot take the decision since it is not mine,” he said.

He further informed top leaders like BJP in-charge Meghalaya Dr Chuba Ao are already on their way to Garo Hills and a decision will be arrived at soon.

UDP DRAWS A BLANK AGAIN

For the second election in succession, United Democratic Party (UDP) has drawn a blank in GHADC polls. The party working president, Paul Lyngdoh described the outcome as “disappointing”.

“But the fact remains that the party organisations in Garo Hills region is still very poor. We are yet to have workers at the grassroots,” Lyngdoh admitted here on Thursday.

According to him, the party was very strong in Garo Hills during the years of the then Hill People’s Union (HPU).

“But since then the gap has been widening. Majority of the party leaders of those years have now become old and they will not able to work like during the days of the HPU,” Lyngdoh observed.

Lyngdoh further observed that previously, the number of votes polled for the party candidates was very dismal and many of the party candidates had to forfeit their security deposits since they could manage to secure only between 500 and 600 votes.

“But in this election we have candidates who have managed to garner more than 3,000 votes. This is an indication that the party can improve on its current performance,” he added.