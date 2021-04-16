NPP moves to form new EC

TURA, April 15: Barely has the exuberance of the GHADC election results died down that hectic parlays by the two main rival parties – Congress and NPP – have begun to stitch together a coalition Executive Committee after the voters in Garo Hills gave a fractured verdict in the GHADC elections.

In a day of fast-paced developments, the NPP, despite coming second with 11 seats (one less than the Congress), has managed to rope in two of the Independent MDCs to its side, latest reports from Tura say.

While Arbinstone Marak, who won from Rochonpara, has already pledged his support to the NPP, the new Zikzak MDC, Aktar Ali arrived at Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s home in Tura on Thursday evening to pledge his support to a new EC headed by NPP.

“We are optimistic that GNC’s Nikman Ch Marak would join our alliance,” informed a senior NPP leader involved in the discussions.

With the coming together of the three independents and a possible alignment with the GNC, the NPP is looking at a comfortable majority of 15, leaving little room to maneuver for the two new BJP MDCs —Bernard Marak (Tura) and Promod Koch (Barengapara).

NPP sources maintain that given the party ideology between the Congress and the BJP, it would be highly unlikely for either MDC to align with the Congress.

While all options remain open, there is also the issue of party hopping and switching allegiances across the three autonomous district councils in the state as members take advantage of the absence of the anti-defection law.

No truck with NPP: Mawrie

In a decision that is likely to create roadblocks for the NPP in staking claim to form the new EC in GHADC, BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie on Thursday evening made it very clear that the BJP will not align with the NPP to form the new EC, a delayed report said here.

“We have spoken against the corruption of the previous NPP-led EC. How can we work with the party when we do not agree with its policy? We will prefer to sit in the opposition rather than working with them,” Mawrie said, making it amply clear that they would not be swayed by any offer of the post of Deputy CEM or Chairman.

“We are part and parcel of the NPP-led MDA Government but this does not mean that we are going to align with them in the GHADC,” Mawrie added.