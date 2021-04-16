Section 144 to be imposed on Sundays

SHILLONG: Amid rising COVID cases in the city, District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills, Ms. Isawanda Laloo, has ordered for Section 144 crpc to be enforced on Sundays prohibiting the opening of shops, establishments and markets, as well as roadside vendors; in Shillong agglomeration, as these attract sizeable crowds at a single point.

This order, however, exempts Pharmacies and Pharmaceutical stores.

The order comes into effect after inspections were conducted and it was found that COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, hand hygiene, and masks wearing was not being followed.

Non-compliance to SOPs will be met with penalties as per the law, the order mentions.