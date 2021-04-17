Conrad leads 15 elected MDCs to stake claim to form GHADC executive committee

SHILLONG, April 17: Chief Minister and NPP Chief Conrad K Sangma along with 15 elected MDCs of GHADC on Saturday met Governor Satyapal Malik at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the new executive committee.

Informing that they have briefed the Governor about all details regarding the new coalition, the Chief Minister said, “We have unanimously decided that NPP MDC from Raksamgre Benedict, R Marak will be the new Chief Executive Member (CEM), Rakesh A Sangma (NPP MDC from Babelapara) will be chairperson of GHADC and Nikman Ch Marak (GNC MDC from Rongrikkimgre) will be the Deputy CEM”.

He further informed that the election of the chairman of the GHADC will be held on Monday at 11 am in GHADC, Tura.

He further said that massive reforms in the GHADC and a common minimum programme to address all the issues of the coalition partners is what the newly formed Garo Hills Democratic Coalition (GHDC) is embarking upon.

Admitting that strong anti-incumbency factor was there this time around and 25 sitting MDCs did not win, the Chief Minister said that the GHDC will work on bringing reform in the functioning of the GHADC.