COVID scare: Tezpur University students asked to vacate hostels

GUWAHATI, April 17: In view of increasing number of COVID19 positive cases in the campus, the authorities in Tezpur Central University in Assam have asked the under-graduate and post-graduate students to vacate their hostels in the varsity campus on or before April 23 next.

However, final year students of under-graduate and post graduate classes have been allowed to stay in their hostels till April 29.

All the Ph.D. scholars and international students of the varsity have been allowed to stay in the hostel by strictly following COVID protocols.

A notification issued by the university has stated that examination schedule will be revisited in view of the COVID situation and the Controller of the Examination will issue a notification in this regard.

 

