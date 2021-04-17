EKH DC takes step to resolve problems of villagers near 58 Gorkha Training Centre

SHILLONG, April 17: The Deputy Commissioner East Khasi Hills convened a meeting cum spot inspection at 58 Gorkha Training Centre at Happy Valley, along with the 58 GTC represented by Deputy Commandant, Superintendent of Police East Khasi Hills and Rangbah Shnong and members of Mawshabuit village to sort out issues arising out the of presence of the gate and inconvenience faced to residents of the village and commuters of the area who have to pass through this route on a regular basis.

The meeting resolved that immediate steps would be taken by 58 GTC to ease the difficulties being faced by commuters daily which were discussed at length.

On the issue of shifting of the gate as requested by the village, the Deputy Commissioner will constitute a team to undertake survey and conduct a thorough study of revenue documents and send an appropriate proposal to the government to take up with defence authorities at the earliest.

In the meanwhile, to ease the problems faced by the residents and also to address security concerns of the army establishment, a Coordination Committee will be constituted having a senior Magistrate, Police officer, Adjutant and 3 representatives of the village that will provide quick and mutual resolution from time to time.

SP Shillong will give assistance for managing traffic. It was resolved that all concerned will work together for early and amicable resolutions to this long pending matter.