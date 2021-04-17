Groups clash in Phulbari; NPP MLA’s car targeted

TURA, April 16: Several people sustained minor injuries after scuffles broke out in a few places in the volatile Plain belt region of Phulbari and Chibinang post the GHADC results where the Congress defeated the ruling NPP and a vehicle belonging to NPP MLA S G Esmatur Mominin was damaged by an angry mob leading to police complaints being filed by both sides.

The incident took place late Thursday night in the Chibinang area when a vehicle belonging to the NPP MLA Mominin was passing through an area where a felicitation programme was taking place for the victorious Congress MDC Habibuz Zaman.

According to police, there are two versions to the incident.

One version is that a water bottle thrown out from the passing vehicle hit one of the Congress supporters while the other mentions that the vehicle went over an abandoned plastic water bottle which splashed water towards the supporters leading to anger and subsequent mob surrounding the vehicle and the driver leading to pelting of stones which damaged the windshield and windows of the vehicle.

“Both sides have filed complaints with police and as per the FIR received only one complainant sustained simple injury,” said West Garo Hills SP MGR Kumar. He said that sufficient police force has been deployed in the area and patrolling is round the clock.

Zaman won the Shyamnagar seat on a Congress ticket defeating the NPP’s Tarif Ibrahim Sarkar, who is also the nephew of the Phulbari MLA.