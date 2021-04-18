Meghalaya Raj Bhavan registers FIR against fake twitter accounts in Governor’s name

GUWAHATI, April 18: The Raj Bhavan in Shillong has moved the Director General of Police, Meghalaya for registration of FIR against fake Twitter account holders impersonating as the Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik.

In a letter from Secretary to the Governor of Meghalaya addressed to DGP, Meghalaya all fake Twitter accounts which are in the name of Hon’ble Governor were listed and it was informed that they were posting derogatory and offensive materials which are prejudicial to the high office of Governor of Meghalaya and which in no way reflect his views.

It was stated in the FIR that these fake accounts with intention of cheating, fraud, harming and maligning the reputation of the Governor are violative of Information Technology Act, 2000 apart from being a case of impersonation, forgery and cheating.

In the meantime, Shri Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya has on 24th March, 2021 created a new Twitter account with ID @SatyapalMalik6 which is his official Twitter handle.

The Twitter account was created in the wake of at least eight fake Twitter accounts using the Governor’s name and photos and letting out statements and tweets with strong possibilities of creating an air of confusion and distrust on various issues. The details of the genuine account and other eight fake accounts have been enclosed with the FIR.

As such, it is also being informed to all that only the Twitter account @SatyapalMalik6 and none other is the official Twitter account of Shri Satya Pal Malik, the Governor of Meghalaya .