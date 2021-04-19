BJP MDC to align with NPP

SHILLONG, April 18: In a new political twist, newly-elected BJP MDC, Promod Koch has joined the NPP-led coalition in the GHADC as per the direction of the BJP central leadership.

Significantly, the other BJP MDC Bernard Marak, who is also the party vice president, has declined to fall in line. It is not clear whether or not he would have a change of heart later.

A senior BJP leader informed on Sunday that discussions to join the NPP-led coalition was being held since the GHADC results were announced on Thursday and Marak had made it amply clear to state party leaders and BJP national vice president in-charge Meghalaya Dr Chuba Ao that he was unwilling to join the NPP-led coalition.

Confirming the development, the top BJP official informed that the decision was taken in consultation with the BJP central leadership.

Koch had on Saturday maintained that he would follow the direction of the party’s central leadership.

With this the GHDC now has a strength of 16 in the house of 29 in the GHADC.

It may be mentioned that the ruling NPP on Saturday cobbled a coalition, sans BJP, and staked claim to form the new executive committee in the GHADC with razor thin majority of 15 MDCs.

The GHDC consists of 11 members of NPP, lone GNC member, three Independents and now one BJP MDC.

Meanwhile, the first post-election session of the GHADC is set to take place on Monday to administer the oath of office to the newly-elected MDCs.

The session, summoned by Governor Satya Pal Malik, will be presided over by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.

As per the notification issued by the Governor, election to the post of Chairman would take place on April 21. The Garo Hills Democratic Coalition (GHDC) has decided to field Rakesh A Sangma (NPP) for the Chairman’s post and Benedic R Marak (also NPP) for the post of Chief Executive Member while GNC MDC from Chokpot, Nikman Ch Marak would be given the Deputy CEM’s post.