Raj Bhavan plaint on fake Twitter accounts in Guv’s name

SHILLONG, April 18: The Raj Bhavan in Shillong has approached the Director General of Police, R. Chandranathan for registration of FIR against eight fake Twitter account holders impersonating Governor Satya Pal Malik.

In a letter to addressed to the DGP, the Secretary to the Governor listed as many as seven fake Twitter accounts set up in the name of the Governor and posting derogatory and offensive materials which are prejudicial to the high office of the Governor of Meghalaya and which in no way reflect his views.

The complaint letter stated that these fake accounts have been created with the intention of cheating, and harming and maligning the reputation of the Governor in violative of the Information Technology Act, 2000 apart from being a case of impersonation, forgery and cheating.

The Secretary to the Governor also informed that Malik had created a new Twitter account on March 24, 2021 with the ID @SatyapalMalik6 which is his official Twitter handle.