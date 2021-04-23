NGEA loses trust in new EC, to continue work boycott till assurance given

TURA, April 23: The Non Gazetted Employees’ Association (NGEA) of the GHADC on Friday said that it would continue to abstain from work unless a written assurance for clearance of the pending salaries is given by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and newly elected GHADC CEM, Benedic R Marak.

The association, whose members earlier met newly elected CEM, Benedic R Marak said that while it had such high expectations from the newly formed EC, they were disappointed after their formal meeting with the CEM. The association said that it had already begun to lose trust in the new EC and raised the question whether it will commit to address the grievances of the employees in clearing the over 30 months’ pending salaries.

Meanwhile, the association also denied reports in the media that 70% of the employees were eager to return to work and that only a few members of the NGEA were against it.

“Various media houses have reported that 70% of the employees of the GHADC are ready to resume their duties but it is only the members of NGEA who are not willing to do so. We wish to inform the public that it is not only the NGEA Leaders and the Executive members who are not willing but the entire employees of GHADC,” Joint Secretary of the association, Flaming B Marak claimed.