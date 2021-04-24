Celebrated Assamese litterateur Homen Borgohain tests positive for COVID19

GUWAHATI, April 24: Eminent Assamese writer and journalist Homen Borgohain today tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The condition of the over 85-year-old celebrated writer in Assamese and Editor of a prominent vernacular Daily is stated to be stable.

On the other hand, noted Assamese singer Ms Zublee has also been found positive for COVID-19.

“I am fine as off now. Feeling a lil weak though, with a mild headache since morning” the singer said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Assam government has slightly modified the SOP for COVID19 patients. Accordingly, for now onwards asymptomatic COVID19 positive persons will be kept in isolation for three days in COVID Care Centres and will be allowed go for 10-day home quarantine if there is no development of symptoms like fever, cough etc., However, oxygen saturation level should be minimum 94 % and RAT test result should be negative.

The Government will provide Rs 300 per day for patients undergoing treatment in COVID Care Centres.

State Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there is no shortage for oxygen in the state for treatment of COVID patients.

The state as on date has stock of four lakh doses of COVID vaccine and there will be no shortage of vaccine till May 2 next.