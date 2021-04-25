Al-Badr terrorist held with arms in J&K

Srinagar, April 24 : The J&K police have arrested an Al-Badr terrorist from Budgam district and also recovered arms and ammunition from him, officials said on Saturday.

Police said that on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, Budgam police along with army’s 53 RR and 181Bn of the CRPF launched a joint search operation in Nagbal village of Chrar-i-Sharif.

During the search, a recently joined terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was arrested.

He has been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Bathpora Arwani Anantnag.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist was in close contact with the handlers of the proscribed Al-Badr across the border in Pakistan and also active terrorists of Al-Badr outfit in South Kashmir.

Arms and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, pistol magazine, 14 pistol rounds, two AK magazine, 58 AK rounds and incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr were recovered from his possession.(IANS)