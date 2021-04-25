Free Covid jabs for all eligible in J&K

By Agencies

Jammu, April 24 : The J&K government on Saturday decided to provide free Covid jabs to all the eligible beneficiaries.
“It has been decided that Covid vaccination for people in the age group 18-45 years will be free of cost in J&K.
“The cost of vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K.
The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics,” Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha tweeted.(IANS)

