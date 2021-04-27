COVID spike: Night curfew imposed throughout Assam from 8 PM to 5 AM

GUWAHATI, April 27: In view of unabated spike in COVID19 cases in the state , Assam Government today declared night curfew throughout the state from 8 PM to 5 AM with immediate effect till May 1.

Movement of all persons and vehicles except those which have been exempted, remains prohibited during the period of night curfew.

Assam government by an earlier order had already ordered closure of all shops and other business establishments in the state from 6 pm everyday throughout the state.