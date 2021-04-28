Assam CM chairs consultative meet on COVID-19 situation

GUWAHATI, April 28: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday chaired a consultative meeting here regarding the COVID-19 situation with various stakeholders and agencies here in a bid to put up a joint fight against the pandemic.

Senior government officials besides representatives of the Army, Air Force, BSF, CISF, NDRF, SSB, CRPF, Airports Authority of India (AAI), NF Railway, ONGC, OIL, IOCL and Guwahati Refinery took part in the meeting at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara.

Later speaking to reporters, Sonowal said that the meeting was convened to find out ways to keep the necessary medical infrastructure in view of the COVID surge ready to meet any adverse situation.

“The first wave of the pandemic last year was taken care of with the help of the augmented health infrastructure. However, with the second wave taking a critical turn across the country, it becomes imperative for Assam as well to be prepared for any eventuality. So it is important that we put up a joint fight against the pandemic,” he said.

The chief minister said he earnestly appealed to all the stakeholders and agencies at the consultative meeting to cooperate and help the government in its measures taken against tackling the COVID-19 surge in the state.

“I have requested all the stakeholders to prepare a joint strategy to tackle the pandemic as a team and also urged them to take measures to reserve at least 50 percent of the available hospital beds for general COVID patients along with ICU beds,” Sonowal said, adding that oxygen would be supplied by the government for patients in the hospitals.

Participants at the meeting assured all possible cooperation and support to the state government in tackling the virus while also suggesting some measures from their end.

