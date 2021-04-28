Successful teacher candidates yet to be given appointment in SWGH

TURA, April 28: Candidates from South West Garo Hills who recently passed the personal interview for recruitment to the post of Government LP School Teachers have reportedly yet to be appointed to their respective posts while their counterparts from other districts have already been appointed and are now working in different schools.

Salgra M Sangma, one of the successful candidates on behalf of others from the district on Wednesday wrote to the Director of School Education and Literacy in Shillong lamenting the inordinate delay in their appointment.

“The result of our Personal Interview which was conducted in the month of December, 2020 was declared only on March 1 last year, which is very late as compared to other districts in the state. The successful candidates of the same interview from North, East, South and West Garo Hills have already received their approval orders for the appointments from your office, while three districts i.e., North, East and South Garo Hills have already given appointments in their respective districts in the month of March and first week of April 2021 before the Model Code of Conduct to the GHADC Election, 2021,” Sangma said, adding the candidates from South West Garo Hills are the only ones left out in the appointments.

According to Sangma, during their recent visit to the SDSEO in Ampati, they were informed that the order for their appointment was yet to be received and no assurance was given by the official as the reason for the delay in their appointment order was not known.

Pointing out that their counterparts from almost all districts in the state have received appointments and are enjoying their salaries and other benefits, Sangma urged the official to speed up the process of their appointments in the district.