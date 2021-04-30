Bihar Chief Secy Arun Kumar Singh dies of Covid

PATNA, April 30: Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh on Friday died of Covid-19, health officials said.

Singh was admitted to a private hospital here on Thursday after he had tested positive for coronavirus. The doctors said that he had developed complications in breathing a few days back.

The 1985 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre was recently appointed as the Chief Secretary on February 27. He was scheduled to retire this year on August 31.

Besides him, Piyush Srivastava, Additional Session Judge of Sasaram district court also died of Covid.

Another, Jagdish Acharya Goswami, the in-charge of primary health centre in Saran district also died due to Covid on Friday.

