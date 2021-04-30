Sports Snippets

Indian Hockey players get first Covid vaccination

New Delhi, April 29: The Olympic-bound Indian men and women’s hockey team players got the first jab of Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday. The players are currently training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru. “Players from other disciplines like athletics too are getting Covid-19 vaccines in Bengaluru. Even coaches associated with the national camp got the first jab last week,” a SAI official told IANS. There has been concern about vaccines for players and coaching staff who are gearing up for the Tokyo Olympic starting July 23. Officially, neither the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) nor the sports ministry have made any announcement about the date and timing of the Covid-19 vaccination.Last weekend, seven women hockey players including skipper Rani Rampal tested positive for Covid-19 upon rejoining the national camp in Bengaluru. (IANS)

Wrestler Bajrang Punia missing training due to elbow injury

New Delhi, April 29: Indias star wrestler Bajrang Punia will miss a short training stint in Bulgaria due to a niggle in elbow that cropped up during the recently concluded Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty. “I am feeling better. It is good to take a break and prepare for the main tournament in July,” Punia told IANS. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had organised a short camp in Sofia which is also the venue for the World Olympic qualifiers scheduled to be held from May 6 to 9. But Punia expressed his inability to train in Bulgaria as he is recovering from the minor injury sustained in Almaty, said a functionary of the WFI. The Indian wrestler had dominated his preliminary and semi-final bouts of the men’s 65 kg freestyle event during the Asian Wrestling Championships. However, he pulled out of the final against Japanese Takuto Otoguro and returned with a silver. (IANS)

Zverev beats Berankis, targets 3rd Munich Open title

Munich, April 29: Alexander Zverev began his bid for a third Munich Open title by beating Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 6-4 in the second round. The top-seeded Zverev, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, hit six aces, saved three of the five break points he faced and converted five of his own against his 89th-ranked opponent. The sixth-ranked German will next face Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals. The 107th-ranked player from Belarus overcame American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-2. McDonald had upset sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic on Tuesday. Also, second-seeded Casper Ruud defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2 and John Millman progressed after opponent Guido Pella retired with injury while trailing 6-4, 2-0. (AP)

Metzelder begins trial on charges of child pornography

Dusseldorf, April 29: Former Germany defender Christoph Metzelder’s trial on charges of child pornography possession and distribution began at D sseldorf District Court on Thursday. The 40-year-old Metzelder is accused of possessing child and youth pornography and of forwarding 29 files to three different women. News agency DPA reported the public prosecutor told the court, for example, that Metzelder in August 2019 sent photos showing the sexual abuse of girls under 10 years old. Judge Astrid Stammerjohann indicated in a note that Metzelder could be given a suspended sentence, DPA reported. The court previously said Metzelder “contests the allegations. The main trial is to clarify whether or not the allegations made in the indictment are true. Metzelder enjoyed a successful playing career with Preußen Münster, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Schalke. He made 47 appearances for Germany, helping it to second place finishes at the 2002 World Cup and 2008 European Championship. Metzelder stepped down as president of hometown club TuS Haltern in September 2019 when the allegations against him were made public. (AP)

American coach Marsch to take over as Leipzig manager

Leipzig, April 29: American coach Jesse Marsch will take over at German soccer team Leipzig next season. The Bundesliga club said Thursday that Marsch will switch from sister club Red Bull Salzburg on a two-year contract until June 2023. Marsch will take over from Julian Nagelsmann, who agreed Tuesday to replace from Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich. Marsch, a former player who made two appearances for the United States national team, was the first American to coach a team in the Champions League. He helped Salzburg win the Austrian league and cup double last season and could repeat the feat this year. Marsch formerly worked as an assistant coach at Leipzig, helping it reach the German Cup final and finish third in the Bundesliga in 2019. The 47-year-old American previously coached MLS team New York Red Bulls from 2015-18. (AP)