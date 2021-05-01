US-based group to provide 112 oxygen concentrators to Hry

Chandigarh, April 30 (IANS) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday that 112 oxygen concentrators are being sent to the state by the US India Foundation.

Vij said he has spoken to Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding the arrival of the oxygen concentrators for which he has given the consent to get them airlifted from the US without any cost.

Vij said the US-based foundation has assured to send more concentrators and ventilators to the state.

He said the Central government has increased the oxygen quota of the state from 70 metric tonnes to 232 metric tonnes.

Also, additional oxygen tankers will be provided by the government from Odisha. This will support increasing the availability of oxygen in the hospitals of the state, he added.