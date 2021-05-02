DMK’s Duraimurugan trailing in Katpadi

Chennai: The DMK is leading in well over a majority in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly but its General Secretary Duraimurugan is trailing his AIADMK rival V. Ramu in Katpadi.

As per Election Commission data, Ramu has polled 6,918 votes whereas Duraimurugan has secured 5,609 votes.

The DMK leader has won the Katpadi seat five times from 1996 onwards.

Meanwhile DMK President M.K.Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin are comfortably leading in their Kolathur and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seats, respectively. (IANS)