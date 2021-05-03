A TMC activist lies on the road in front of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence (unseen) to pay respect. NATIONAL By Agencies On May 3, 2021 A TMC activist lies on the road in front of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence (unseen) to pay respect, on Sunday. Despite ECI’s directive that barred victory processions, massive rallies were taken out by TMC activists. (PTI)A TMC activist lies on the road in front of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence (unseen) to pay respect, on Sunday. Despite ECI’s directive that barred victory processions, massive rallies were taken out by TMC activists. (PTI) Share Continue Reading
