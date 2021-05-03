A TMC activist lies on the road in front of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence (unseen) to pay respect.

NATIONAL
By Agencies
A TMC activist lies on the road in front of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence (unseen) to pay respect, on Sunday. Despite ECI’s directive that barred victory processions, massive rallies were taken out by TMC activists. (PTI)A TMC activist lies on the road in front of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence (unseen) to pay respect, on Sunday. Despite ECI’s directive that barred victory processions, massive rallies were taken out by TMC activists. (PTI)
Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.