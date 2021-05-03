Madrid 2 points behind Atlético

Madrid, May 2: Zinedine Zidane rested Luka Modric and Toni Kroos for Madrid’s visit to Chelsea on Wednesday to decide their Champions League semifinal after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Eden Hazard started his first match after his latest injury, along with reserve team midfielder Antonio Blanco.

Osasuna tightened its defense after halftime, but center back Milit o broke the deadlock in the 76th when he headed a corner kick by Isco Alarc n just inside the post.

Four minutes later, Casemiro knocked in a through ball from Karim Benzema to seal the win for the defending champions.

Raphael Varane was substituted at halftime for an undisclosed physical problem.

Kike Garc a scored a hat trick to help last-placed Eibar beat Alaves 3-0 and give it hope of avoiding relegation.

Eibar’s first victory in 17 rounds left it four points from safety.

Huesca’s Sandro Ram rez scored from a free kick that went in off a Real Sociedad defender to snatch an 88th-minute winner. The 1-0 victory lifted Huesca out of the drop zone.

Also, Valladolid staged a comeback from a goal behind to level with sixth-place Real Betis.

Betis led through Aitor Ruibal (49) but ultimately conceded in the 68th minute when Shon Weissman found Valladolid’s equaliser.

Betis have now drawn their last six matches after their 2-0 home win against Levante on March 20. (AP)