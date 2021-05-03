Night Curfew in Shillong from May 4 during 8 PM to 5 AM

SHILLONG, May 3: Meghalaya government today decided to impose curfew in Shillong Agglomeration from Tuesday (May 4) during 8 PM to 5 AM in view of unabated spike in COVID19 cases.

All shops will be closed down at 7 PM while office hours will end at 4.30 PM.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that the government had also taken a decision regarding disposal of bodies, which would be allowed only on or before 2pm every day.

This order comes into force immediately in respect of deaths occurring due to COVID-19 or any other disease as well as cause. It will be applicable for the entire state of Meghalaya.

The government has also instructed that bereaved families are restricted from opening the coffins. The families are also restricted from taking the coffin inside the house. The coffins have to be kept outside to perform the last rites.