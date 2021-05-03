SSLC examination concludes today

SHILLONG, May 2: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) under the shadow of the second wave of COVID-19, will conclude with the Mathematics paper on Monday.

When contacted, a senior official on Sunday informed that MBoSE has taken all steps and precautionary measures to ensure that the final day of the SSLC examination passes without a glitch.

According to him, MBoSE had not faced any problem in conducting the examination so far.

He also informed that all the major subjects of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination have already been conducted and among the remaining subjects, only Mathematics is left. The exam for Mathematics will be conducted on Tuesday and over 3,000 students will be writing their paper.

Asked about the number of students who will have to reappear for both SSLC and HSSLC due to COVID-19 complications, the official informed that they will get to know the exact figures once they collect the data from all examination centres across various districts.

“However, it appears that the number of students who will have to reappear in the examinations will not be on the higher side,” he said.

According to him, there is no report of any SSLC and HSSLC candidate testing COVID-19 positive.

“As per available information, many have been marked as high-risk contacts for coming into contact with some positive patients or someone from the family who tested positive,” the official said.

DC extends night curfew in EKH

Night curfew in East Khasi Hills has been extended from May 3 till 9 between 10 pm to 5 am each day, the district magistrate informed in an order.