Winning the ISL next goal: Ferrando

Goa, May 2: Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa’s head coach, Juan Ferrando, has said that his team had belied expectations in the recently concluded AFC Champions League Group Stage matches.

“Everyone thought FC Goa would lose 4-0, 5-0 in Asia. But if everyone works as a team, you have a chance. If there is a good plan, we can try. In Asia, the challenge was to be focused for 90 minutes …One detail and if you are not ready to do your job, it’s an opportunity for the opponent,” the Spanish tactician said.

FC Goa drew three games and lost three in the Group E games held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatroda, holding the likes of Qatar’s Al Rayyan and UAE’s Al Wahda in a tournament played over 20 days.

After starting off with goalless draws against Al Rayyan and Al Wahda, the Goan outfit went down to top Iranian outfit Persepolis FC twice and then drew Al Rayyan before losing to Al Wahda 0-2 in the last match, results that the coach feels are not ‘bad.’

Now with the season finally behind them, Ferrando told Deccan Herald that his next goal was to prepare a winning combination for the upcoming ISL season.

“We need to improve a lot. The club is at 14 per cent of its potential. ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC are on another level, but FC Goa is the best for me. Good players, a good team, people who work in the club, and the best supporters. It’s a dream to win the league. This is my obsession,” said Ferrando. (IANS)