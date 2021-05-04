Bengal BJP leader slams leadership for giving tickets to film, TV actors

NEW DELHI, May 4: Former Governor of Meghalaya and Tripura and senior West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tathagata Roy on Tuesday trained guns at party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state unit Chief Dilip Ghosh for giving tickets to film and TV actors who never had anything to do with politics.

In a series of tweets, Roy questioned Vijayvargiya and Ghosh what great qualities these women possessed for which they were given tickets. “Film and TV actors who never had anything to do with politics, let alone BJP, were handed tickets by BJP’s election management team — Parno Mitra (Baranagar), Srabanti Chatterjee (Behala West), Payel Sarkar (Behala East),” Roy tweeted.

Roy stated that these women were so politically stupid that they had gone on a steamer trip with TMC’s playboy-politician Madan Mitra less than a month before elections and shot selfies with him.

“All were roundly defeated. What great qualities were these women possessed of? Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh and Co must answer,” he said.

He mentioned, “It must not be forgotten that a BJP electoral ticket carries with it substantial money for running the election. Or for other purposes.”

In another tweet he said, “Correction: Tanusree Chakraborty, NOT Parno Mitra, shot selfies with Madan Mitra. The error is regretted.”

Mitra, Chatterjee and Sarkar lost from Baranagar, Behala West and Behala East constituencies respectively.

Referring to post polls violence against BJP workers by TMC workers, Roy said, “BJP Karyakartas from Canning complain that Shaukat Mollah of TMC has been on rampage, destroying, setting on fire their houses and looting their possessions. Calling Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shiv Prakash, Arvind Menon. Your duty does not finish as soon as you’ve lost the elections.”

“Strangely the Karyakartas are asking ME to come to their rescue. Not Dilip Ghosh, not any of the General Secretaries. I have no official responsibility in the party and as such am helpless,” he added.