Maanvi Gagroo urges all to return oxygen cylinders after use

Mumbai, May 3 : As lack of oxygen in hospitals amid rising Covid-19 cases continues, actress Maanvi Gagroo has urged everyone to responsibly return oxygen cylinders after use.

“Please return the oxygen cylinders after using them. We have to be responsible especially when faced with restricted resources & their availability. PLEASE be responsible. You can save lives!!” Maanvi appealed on social media.

She has been helping Covid sufferers by amplifying their tweets about hospitals, beds, oxygen and medicines on her profiles.

On the work front, last month it was announced that the actress will be seen in a virtual play titled “Islands Of Contentment”.

The play is written by Dipti Bramhandkar, and co-directed by Arpita Mukherjee and Hannah Wolf, with filmed monologues directed by Rahul Chittella. Maanvi will be seen sharing the stage with the likes of Ajay Naidu, Kalki Koechlin and Suraj