Over 15.89cr Covid jabs carried out in India  

NEW DELHI, May 4 : The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.89 crore on Tuesday with more than four lakh people aged between 18 to 44 years vaccinated in the Phase-3 drive.

A total of 4,06,339 beneficiaries of the age group between 18 and 44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 12 states and Union Territories.

These are Chhattisgarh (1,025), Delhi (40,028), Gujarat (1,08,191), Haryana (55,565), Jammu and Kashmir (5,587), Karnataka (2,353), Maharashtra (73,714), Odisha (6,802), Punjab (635), Rajasthan (76,151), Tamil Nadu (2,744) and Uttar Pradesh (33,544).

Cumulatively, 15,89,32,921 vaccine doses have been administered through 23,35,822 sessions so far, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Tuesday, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF).

Of the total vaccination, 94,48,289 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have been administered first dose and 62,97,900 got second dose.

A total of 1,35,05,877 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have received first dose and 72,66,380 got second dose.

While 4,06,339 beneficiaries aged between 18-44 years have received first dose.

Those aged over 45 years old to 60 years account for 5,30,50,669 who were administered first dose while 41,42,786 injected second dose.

Those above 60 years received first dose are 5,28,16,238 while 1,19,98,443 have got the second dose.

As per the MoHF, 10 states accounted for 66.94 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. Of them, Maharashtra have been given maximum of 1,64,22,152 doses followed by Rajasthan (1,33,38,393), Gujarat (1,29,50,608), Uttar Pradesh (1,28,65,305), West Bengal (1,12,43,084), Karnataka (98,92,349), Madhya Pradesh (82,22,982), Kerala (75,08,437), Bihar (72,17,903), and Andhra Pradesh (67, 29,038).

As on Day-108 of the vaccination drive (May 3), 17,08,390 vaccine doses were given. Across 12,739 sessions, 8,38,343 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 8,70,047 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,66,13,292 on Tuesday. The national recovery rate is 81.91 per cent with 3,20,289 recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours.