Charter flight to take shooters to Croatia

New Delhi, May 3: In view of the raging Covid-19 pandemic in India, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has arranged for a charter flight for the Olympic-bound shooters to travel to Croatia to train and compete in the European Shooting Championships this month.

“The national team will leave for Europe next Tuesday on a charter flight. The arrangement has been done to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. Before the team’s departure, all the shooters and coaching staff will also be vaccinated. The private coaches and support staff associated with the national team will also get vaccines,” the NRAI said in a statement on Monday.

“The Indian team will also train in Zagreb and directly leave for Tokyo for the Olympic Games [scheduled to be held in July-August]. All arrangements have been made in association with the Croatian shooting federation,” the NRAI said.

Last month, the NRAI had announced a 15-member squad for the Olympics. It has also shortlisted two extra shooters in each discipline. (IANS)