DRDO starts installing 5 medical O2 plants in Delhi, Haryana

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) In order to tackle the requirement of medical oxygen in the wake of the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started installing five medical oxygen plants in Delhi and Haryana.

Four such plants are being installed in Delhi at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College, while the fifth plant is being installed at AIIMS Jhajjar in Haryana.

As per the schedule, two of these plants reached Delhi on Tuesday and are being installed at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and RML Hospital.

These have been supplied by Trident Pneumatics Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore, which is the technology partner of DRDO. The company has been given an order for 48 plants, while an order for 332 plants have been placed with the Tata Advanced Systems Limited the delivery of which will start from mid-May, the DRDO said.

The delivery schedule is being monitored very closely to ensure that the plants are installed on time. The sites are being prepared at each hospital where the plants will be installed.

These medical oxygen plants are designed for a flow rate of 1,000-litre per minute (LPM). The system can cater to 190 patients at a flow rate of 5 LPM and charge 195 cylinders per day.

The medical oxygen plant (MOP) technology has been developed by the DRDO based on the OnaBoard Oxygen Generation for LCA Tejas.

These plants will overcome the logistics issues of oxygen transportation and help the Covid-19 patients in emergency.

“The CSIR has also ordered 120 MOP plants through its industries,” the DRDO stated.