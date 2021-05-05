IPL broadcaster support league suspension

MUMBAI, May 4: Star India, the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League, on Tuesday supported the BCCI’s decision to indefinitely suspend the lucrative T20 event due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

The suspension of the league was announced after Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Amit Mishra.

“Star India supports BCCI’s decision to postpone IPL 2021. The health and safety of players, staff and everyone involved in the IPL are of paramount importance. We thank the BCCI, IPL Governing Council, players, franchisees and sponsors for their support,” Star India said in a statement.

The broadcasters also said that it was “indebted” to its employees, on-air talent, production, and broadcast crews for delivering the broadcast to millions of houses in these challenging times. Earlier, an official statement had said that the BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. (PTI)