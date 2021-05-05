No lockdown, only containment: CM

SHILLONG, May 4: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday ruled out a complete lockdown in the state, arguing that people would suffer a lot in terms of earning their livelihood and maintained that it was necessary to decentralise decision making.

“It is necessary to micro manage things. A complete lockdown would make people suffer and it is not a simple decision to take,” the chief minister said.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s advice to the Centre and state governments to consider imposing a “lockdown to curb the virus, Sangma said, “A total lockdown would completely stop everything and from what we have experienced last time a balance has to be struck between livelihood, economics and safety of our people.”

“As of now we have gone for strict implementation of containment zones in different areas and have been urging the people to avoid large gatherings and social programmes and follow protocols as prevention is the best way to handle this situation,” the chief minister said, while making it clear that the government would continue with strict enforcement of containment measures instead of a complete lockdown.

Open shops in PoliceBazar: Sawkmie

Meanwhile, Opposition Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie has asked the state government to consider reopening all shops in Police Bazar from next week.

In addition, the Congress MLA asked the government to permit opening of roadside shops from Police Bazar till Iewduh by applying the odd-even formula implemented last year.

Lauding the government in its effort to fight against COVID-19, he asked the government to think about the livelihood of shopkeepers, barbers and labourers who have been facing difficulties in view of the restrictions.

Recalling that the government had permitted families to take bodies of COVID-19 patients to their homes, Sawkmie asked the government to ease the protocols and allow barbers to run their shops with strict adherence to protocols.

Requesting the government to permit economic activities for the benefit of the people, he also urged the citizens to strictly follow the orders and protocols of the government.