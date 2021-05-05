Total lockdown in EKH in Meghalaya from tonight till May 10

SHILLONG, May 5: Meghalaya government today announced imposition of total lockdown in East Khasi Hills (EKH) District from 8 PM today till May 10 next in view of spike in COVID19 positive cases.

The lockdown has been declared as total occupancy of beds in hospitals in Shillong has reached 60 per cent.

It was announced by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today. He informed that the government had decided that there would be a weekend lockdown in other districts of the state

Examination scheduled for 6-7 May has been postponed to 11-12 May and education department will issue notification

All Cabinet minister have been directed to visit the districts in the state to assess the situation and report back.

Wedding ceremonies that have already been permitted may be held but restricted to family members and numbers will not exceed 50 people. Funerals will be attended by maximum 20 people and with prior permission from concerned officials.

Inter-state movements of people, vehicles have restricted while inter-district movements of of persons to and fro EKH district will be restricted too.

All major markets in EKH district will be closed but essential goods will be available through shops in locality, home delivery permitted.

The government will review the situation on Saturday at 12 noon and take the next step.