Complete lockdown in EKH till May 10

SHILLONG, May 5: Amidst mounting pressure on the state’s health infrastructure due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Meghalaya government has in a U-turn imposed complete lockdown in East Khasi Hills district from 8 pm on Wednesday till 5 am of May 10.

In addition, total curfew has been clamped in the entire district till 5 am of May 10.

Weekend lockdown has been imposed in all the other districts from 10 pm of May 7 till 5 am of May 10.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the decision to enforce lockdown in East Khasi Hills district was taken after the number of COVID cases breached the 2,000 mark.

“The positivity rate in Shillong is 17% while in East Khasi Hills district, it is 12%,” he said while also informing journalists that the bed occupancy in Shillong has reached 60% of the capacity.

Stating that the containment measures have been successful in reducing the movement of people, Sangma said the alarming situation forced the government to go for the strictest of measures.

During the lockdown period, the movement of vehicles will be restricted except for emergency purposes. The inter-district movement will also be restricted.

The CM also said all major markets in East Khasi Hills would remain closed and essential goods would be made available through the locality shops. Home delivery of essential commodities will be allowed.

Identified shop dealing in essential commodities as notified by Incident Commanders under each zone in Shillong will open from 9 am till 7 pm on May 7 and 8 for benefit of citizens. Opening of shops will be regulated by the ICs and CCMTs.

Wholesale shops in Cantonment area, Mawlonghat, Paltan Bazar have been permitted to open with adherence to protocols.

Weddings for which permission has been issued may be held but should be restricted to family members and not exceeding 20 attendees. Funerals may be held with 20 people and prior permission is to be obtained from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the government said.

All central and state government offices, other than those already exempted, shall be closed. Banks, postal services and private offices will also remain closed during the lockdown.

Restaurants, bars, cafes, takeaways and home delivery services will also remain closed.

The government has also restricted interstate movement of people except for transit vehicles from Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram.

Health services including vaccination will continue as usual.

In rural areas, farming and MGNREGA activities have been exempted from the lockdown.

Movement of agricultural inputs and farm produce in East Khasi Hills will be regulated by the Deputy Commissioner.

The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has announced exemptions from the curfew order for health services including vaccination, essential services including Food Corporation of India, electricity, water supply, security, municipal services, fire & emergency services, National Informatics Centre and Telecommunication services, movement of essential goods, media, NARI/ 1917iTEAMS, officers and staff of corona care centres, all officials on COVID-19 duty, essential services of Shillong Municipal Board & Shillong Cantonment Board, pharmacies, LPG distributors and fuel pumps.

The curfew order also states that vehicle e-passes issued earlier for activities not permitted in the fresh order are revoked.

In rural areas of the district, shops will open on a regulated basis on the two days under the supervision of SDO/BDO/ICs and Rangbah Shnong.