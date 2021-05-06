Cong MDCs write to GHADC CEM seeking end to current imbroglio

TURA, May 6: The entire opposition bench in the GHADC comprising of eleven Congress MDCs have given a joint letter to Chief Executive Member Benedic R Marak to seek as soon as possible alternative ways and means to clear the long pending dues of the council employees and end the current deadlock in which the autonomous body has been unable to function for almost five long months.

The 11 signatories to the memorandum are MDCs Ashahel D Shira (Batabari), Cherak W Momin (Kharkutta), Sadhiarani M Sangma (Dengnakpara), Nehru D Sangma (Amongpara), Alphonsush Marak (Williamnagar), Pardinath D Shira (Damas), Rinaldo K Sangma (Rongrong), Lahitson M Sangma (Samandagre),Agassi Marak (Balachanda), Sanjay Koch (Betasing) and Habibuz Zaman (Shyamnagar).

“We request you to find alternative ways and means to clear the long pending dues of the employees as soon as possible. It is not only the employees of GHADC office who are suffering but due to the Council administration office remaining defunct, business houses, citizens and Garo Hills as a whole is facing the brunt,” stated the opposition MDCs in their letter to the new CEM as they urged him to look into the matter seriously and address the same at the earliest.