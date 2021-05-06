Finally, state govt orders probe

SHILLONG, May 5: Ostensibly, succumbing to pressure from several quarters, the state government has finally ordered an independent inquiry into allegations of corruption and other irregularities in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the inquiry will be headed by a retired judge, who will be assisted by two members, including a retired government officer and another with technical background.

“The terms of reference of the probe will include different kinds of tenders of state and Central government schemes floated by the MeECL. It will also look into different kinds of manpower issues, such as appointment and other irregularities from a human resources angle, besides alleged power theft, overall AT&C losses etc,” the CM said.

He said the government will give a specific timeframe, likely between four and six months, to complete the inquiry.

The exact terms and reference of the inquiry will be worked out by the Political department but Sangma said he has given an order for an early probe.

“The process has started and within the next few days, the probe committee will be formed,” Sangma added.

Earlier, the MeECL employees and the United Democratic Party (UDP), which is a key constituent of the state’s ruling alliance, had demanded an independent probe into alleged irregularities in the Corporation.