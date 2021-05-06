HSSLC exams re-scheduled

The MBoSE Controller of Examinations, T.R. Laloo said that the HSSLC exams have been rescheduled due to the lockdown.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, music (western)/ physical education exam will be held on May 11 from 10 am to 1 pm while the computer science/ computer application/ informatics practises exam on the same day will be from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Exams for statistics and vocational subjects will be held on May 12 from 10 am till 1 pm.