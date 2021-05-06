Sonia to hold meeting with Cong MPs on Covid situation

NEW DELHI, May 6: Amid the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with the party MPs on Friday, sources said on Thursday.

As the number of Covid cases and fatalities are increasing, Sonia Gandhi has called a virtual meeting at 11 a.m. on Friday with the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to discuss the situation, a party source told IANS.

The call for the meeting comes in the backdrop of India on Thursday reporting over 4.12 lakh fresh cases of Covid and almost 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

IANS