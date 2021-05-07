COVID cases in state may peak next week

SHILLONG, May 6: The COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya may peak next week, Principal Secretary of Health department, Sampath Kumar said on Thursday.

He said the observation is dynamic and can change. He said the cases peak when there is a breach and the situation goes beyond limitations.

“We should not reach that situation but bring down the reproduction rate which will fall only with mobility lockdown and containment measures,” Kumar said.

The present reproduction rate in the state is hovering around 1.5 to 2. This means a person, who tested positive for the disease, can transfer the virus to two persons.

The state has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of the cases since April. It recorded 1,000 cases in a very short time. On an average, 250 cases have been recorded everyday in the past week. At 1,464, East Khasi Hills has the highest number of active cases.

Kumar said lockdown is the only way to slow down the virus spread. Advising people to be responsible citizens and wear masks, he warned that the new virus strain is very infectious and it spreads faster.

He suggested that as soon as people notice the symptoms, they should take medical assistance as well as non-pharmaceutical measures including steam inhalation, breathing exercises and proper diet including juice, soup, warm water etc. He said early diagnosis and treatment is the key to fight the pandemic.

He said the government is taking steps to enhance the requirements of hospitals but there is a limitation.

“So, we have to take containment seriously,” he added.

CCC to function from Saturday

Health Minister, AL Hek said the Corona Care Centre (CCC) on the IIM, Shillong premises at Nongthymmai will be made fully operational by Saturday.

“By tomorrow evening, everything will be in place and by Saturday, we will make it fully operational,” the Minister, who visited the facility on Thursday, said.

The CCC is equipped with 300 beds to take care of asymptomatic patients. There are also an additional 100 beds for health workers, he said.

“There are many health workers who are unable to go home and these 100 beds are for them,” he said.

The Health Minister said he will visit Jowai and Khliehriat on Friday to take stock of the situation there. He said he will also look into the possibility of coming up with more corona care centres, if required.

Hek expressed satisfaction on the current oxygen supplies. He said the state had placed an order for vaccines but the consignment has not yet arrived.