Shukla donates IPL commentary earnings

By Agencies

Kolkata, May 6: Former India and Bengal all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla has donated his earnings from commentary stint at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Covid-19 relief.
“Today, 6th May 2021, on my Birthday, am humbly donating my entire #IPL2021 commentary fees, to the #westbengal #CHIEFMINISTERRELIEF FUND. A small contribution to fight this disastrous 2nd wave Corona Situation, from my end for my people [Emoticon: Folded hands] WinCorona #COVID19 #StaySafe #India #LRS,” he tweeted.
Shukla was part of the Bengali commentary team during the just-concluded tournament.
Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian cricketer Pat Cummins had donated $50,000 to Covid-19 relief. The Aussie speedster had donated to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. Brett Lee, who was commentating during the IPL donated one bitcoin which has an estimated value of Rs 41 lakh, to Covid-19 relief. There were further contributions made by Cricket Australia as well as the Estonian cricket body, who contributed to the cause. (IANS)

