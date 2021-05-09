Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam CM tomorrow

GUWAHATI, May 9: Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to take oath as the Chief Minister of Assam tomorrow after he has been unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in a meeting held under the supervision of BJP’s central leader and Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar here this noon.

Dr Sarma’s name as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party was proposed by the outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by the state BJP president and an MLA, Ranjeet Dass as well as another MLA Nadita Garlosa.

All the 60 BJP MLAs present in the meeting held at Assam Assembly complex then raised their hands to support Dr Sarma as the legislature party’s leader paving the way for him to become the next CM of the state

The oath-taking ceremony will take place in Srimanta Saknardev Kalakshetra tomorrow instead of Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here because of the alarming COVID19 situation.