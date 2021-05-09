Michael B. Jordan: ‘Creed III’ shoot to start ‘probably mid-November’

Los Angeles, May 8 : Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan has shared that the shoot of his much-hyped upcoming boxing drama “Creed III” is scheduled to start later this year. Jordan, who stars as champion boxer Adonis Creed in the franchise, makes his directorial debut with the third film in the series besides continuing to star as the protagonist.

“Probably before the end of the year, probably mid-November or so. Right after this one (Tom Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’), I’m in full prep mode,” Jordan said on “The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The first “Creed” film opened in 2015, followed by “Creed II” in 2018. Both films were globally successful. The franchise is a spin-off of the iconic “Rocky” series of films starring Sylvester Stallone as the fictional boxing ace Rocky Balboa. The “rocky”films had had Carl Weathers playing Balboa’s friend and fellow American pugilist Apollo Creed. Adonis Creed is the son of Apollo Creed, and carries the lore forward.(IANS)